ASA: Join us Friday & Saturday ﻿at the 2021 X50 Automotive Conference & Expo!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is a letter from ASA President Ray Fisher that was sent out today.

Shop owners & others –

I want to personally invite you to join us for the ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo that will be held virtually!

Keeping your health in mind, though we are just shy of being able to host live events, our affiliates along with our national office have worked very hard to bring this unique event to you … we wanted to take the “physical event” and simulate it as best as we could as a “virtual event,” and we think you will enjoy the opportunity.

The two-day virtual event begins Friday (yes, tomorrow) and ends Saturday, and you can participate from your workplace or the comfort of your home.

As an ASA member, you can sign up for only $150. For non-members, it’s only $200. Plus you have access to all of the classes for 30 days afterward. It’s an outstanding opportunity to receive cutting-edge information and interact virtually with others.

There will be more than 50 classes to choose from. There will be training for shop owners and managers, as well as training for your service advisors and even technical training for you and your techs, along with marketing classes.

We even have a virtual trade show going on with some of the biggest industry names coming. Companies like AutoZone, NAPA, Mitchell, O’Reilly, Kukui and so many others. It’s going to be fun with many, many prizes and giveaways.

We have planned these two days with your needs in mind and have selected course instructors who address the questions that keep you awake at night.

So, please JOIN US! Attendees will leave with ideas to begin implementing the next day to see bottom-line results immediately.

I look forward to seeing you there virtually –