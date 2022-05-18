ASA Honors Members, Automotive Industry Achievement

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – May 18, 2022 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) held its 2022 Annual Business Meeting in Hurst, Texas, on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

One meeting highlight was ASA’s annual awards presentation, honoring members and organizations whose contributions went above and beyond in their service to ASA and to the automotive service industry.

Tony Molla, a former ASA team member in Keller, Texas, received the ASA Phoenix Award. The Phoenix award recognizes an ASA Collision Division member for his or her generous and far-reaching contributions to the automotive service industry.

Andy Fiffick, owner of Rad Air Complete Car Care, Parma Heights, Ohio , received the ASA Alpha Award. The Alpha Award recognizes an ASA Mechanical Division member for his or her generous and far-reaching contributions to the automotive service industry.

Frank Leutz, owner of Desert Car Care Center, Chandler, Ariz., was recognized for his efforts with our national legislative issues, receiving the ASA Legislative Award honoring those who have made an impact on legislative and regulatory activities.

ASA's 2020-2021 Chairman's Award of Excellence was received by Todd Black, owner of Unlimited Service, Bellingham, Wash. The award recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to ASA and the automotive repair industry. Jeff Buckley, owner of My Father's Shop, Midlothian, Texas, received the 2021-2022 ASA Chairman's Award of Excellence.

During a moving presentation by Chairman Fred Hules II, AMAM, a special Past Chairman Recognition Award was presented to Bob Wills, AAM, Battle Creek, Mich., the founder and retired owner of Wills Auto Service.

Leona Dalavai Scott, a former ASA team member in Bedford, Texas, received the ASA Communicator of the Year Award in recognition of her efforts to effectively deliver messages to advance professionalism and excellence within the automotive service and repair industry.

ASA’s new board of directors began their terms at the close of the annual business meeting. Serving their second year of their two-year terms on the board are:

In addition, incumbent Dan Stander, AMAM, Fix Auto Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Colo., was reelected and sworn in for his second two-year term as general director. Incumbent John Firm, Firm Automotive, Fort Worth, Texas, was sworn in for a two-year term as mechanical division director.

Brandon Mehdizadeh, of Lamettry’s Collision, Minnetonka, Minn., was installed after being elected to serve a one-year term as ASA’s collision division director, a vacancy created when Mike LeVasseur resigned this month.

Judi Haglin, AMAM, Haglin Automotive & Boulder Transmission, was sworn in for the second of her two-year term as a general director.

Roy Schnepper, AMAM, of Butler’s Collision Inc., Roseville, Mich., Roseville, Mich., was sworn in for the second year of his two-year term as immediate past chairman.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) held its 2022 Annual Business Meeting in Hurst, Texas, on Thursday, May 12. Following the open Board meeting, the new chairman and board members were sworn in for the 2022 year. From left to right: Dan Stander, AMAM, General Director; Judi Haglin, AMAM, General Director; Roy Schnepper, AMAM, Immediate Past Chairman; Fred Hules II, AMAM, Chairman; Scott Benavidez, AMAM, Chairman-Elect; Tom Piippo, AMAM, Secretary/Treasurer; Brandon Mehdizadeh, Collision Division Director and John Firm, Mechanical Division Director. Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Photo/Trisha Baker)