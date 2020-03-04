ASA: Comments submitted on draft autonomous vehicle legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Automotive Service Association (ASA), as a member of the U.S. Vehicle Data Access Coalition, is urging lawmakers to consider adding a vehicle data access portion to the draft autonomous vehicle legislation.

The comments were submitted to the U.S. House Energy & Commerce Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee.

In the comments submitted to the committees’ staff, the coalition stated:

The Coalition respectfully asks the staff working to craft a new autonomous vehicle bill to add a section on vehicle data access that has the support of a wide range of stakeholders. We look forward to continuing to work with the Committee staffs and the offices of members of both Committees on the inclusion of vehicle data access language in new autonomous vehicle legislation. The rights of vehicle owners to control and access the data generated by their vehicles is too important to be left unaddressed by Congress. The Coalition supports bi-partisan, bi-cameral legislative efforts to establish a framework for securing the continued rights of vehicle owners – and entities that secure the express permission of vehicle owners — to control and access vehicle- generated data on a real-time, secure and competitive basis.

