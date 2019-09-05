ASA backs effort: Industry asked to assist El Paso family after mass shooting

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA is supporting an effort to come to the aid of a family who lost a son and his wife during the recent mass shooting that left 22 dead in El Paso.

The Collision Industry Foundation is asking for donations for the Anchondo family, owners of Colormaster Auto Body Shop in El Paso.

Their son Andre, 23, and his wife Jordan, 24, were killed during the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting, leaving behind three young children. They died while shielding their 2-month-old son from gunfire, according to reports.

“A tragedy has struck one of our industry professionals in Texas and we need to help,” said Ray Fisher, ASA’s executive director. “I received an email from Mike Quinn, CIF chairman, about the senseless loss of a young industry professional who was with his young wife when the El Paso shooting rampage occurred. Andre and Jordan Anchondo have left our world too early, but their children and their grandparents need our support. Thank you Mike and the CIF Trustees for your compassion and action.”

CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Here is the CIF news release in its entirety :

By the Collision Industry Foundation

In the wake of the recent tragic mass shooting in El Paso, the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) has committed to assist one of our own in a “Campaign of Caring.”

The Anchondo family, owners of Colormaster Auto Body Shop in El Paso, lost their son Andre, 23, and Andre’s wife Jordan, 24, in the mass shooting. The couple leaves behind three young children.

“We typically respond after natural disasters to assist our brothers and sisters in need, but this senseless tragedy has struck a family and small business owner in our industry and we encourage everyone to come together and assist them,” said CIF Board Chairman Michael Quinn of AirPro Diagnostics. “The CIF board of trustees has unanimously agreed to support the Anchondo’s with a fundraising campaign, encouraging the industry-at-large to come forward and donate.”

CIF has committed to match the industry dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000. All of the donations (100 percent) will be given to the family to provide for the children’s needs.

“CIF Trustees ask everyone in the industry to help us spread the word about this “Campaign of Caring” to all in our industry, at trade events and conferences, on social media, and throughout your own organizations,” said Collisionista’s Petra Schroeder, CIF Board Trustee. “Our goal is to close out the year before the holidays with a total gift of $10,000 or more for the children. We know this industry has a big heart, so please come forward and match our donation.”

All donations to CIF are IRS 501(c)(3) tax deductible and can be earmarked specifically to the Anchondo family. Local Axalta Representative Ralph Medina and Lilia Laje of APYS Color Supply

are in communication with the family on behalf of CIF.

To donate please visit: https://www.collisionindustryfoundation.org/donate.html

About CIF: The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) is the 501(c)(3) charitable arm of the collision repair industry. We are dedicated to raising, managing, and donating funds to provide

emergency relief to collision repair professionals who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events. For more information, visit:

https://www.collisionindustryfoundation.org