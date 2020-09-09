ASA Annual Business Meeting scheduled for October

From Automotive Service Association

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Sept. 9, 2020 – Due to COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association’s Annual Business Meeting is going virtual.

Originally scheduled for May and rescheduled for August, ASA’s ABM is now scheduled to be held online – for members only – on Oct. 9.

“Due to two delays brought on by COVID, the ASA Board of Directors has announced that the normal format of the annual meeting – which provides opportunities for co-located meetings, management training and networking opportunities – will return again in 2021,” ASA President Ray Fisher said. “However, for 2020, we will have an open board session, as we are required to do so annually.”

The Oct. 9 session will include:

Open Board meeting

Departmental reports

Swearing in of Board Members

Awards for volunteers

Review of outstanding business for members present

The event will be FREE to attend.

CLICK HERE to register.

More information will be available in the coming weeks, Fisher said.

ASA ANNUAL BUSINESS MEETING Date: Oct. 9, 2020 Meeting time, based on time zone: Eastern Daylight Time Zone – Noon to 2 p.m.

Central Daylight Time Zone – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mountain Daylight Time Zone – 10 a.m. to Noon.

Pacific Daylight Time Zone (and Mountain Standard Time Zone) – 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time Zone – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

NOTE: Meeting link will be sent via email on or by C.O.B. Oct. 5, 2020 to registered members.

