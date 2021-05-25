ASA Annual Business Meeting: New officers selected, board members sworn in, reports given

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – May 25, 2021 – The Automotive Service Association’s power-packed 2021 Annual Business Meeting, held this past Friday, included the naming of officers, board members being sworn in, board and staff member reports, and an Open Board meeting.

It also included the retirement of beloved outgoing ASA Chairman Bob Wills, AMAM.

“Bob has dedicated a great deal of his time over the past couple of decades by being involved at various levels within ASA — always with a selfless goal of improving the automotive service industry,” said ASA President Ray Fisher, AMAM. “Normally, I would say he would be dearly missed, but we will continue to tap his expertise and also keep in touch with him as we move forward. The association and myself will forever be indebted to him for his years of service. Thank you, Bob.”

During the meeting, which was held in-person with a virtual component, a new chairman, chairman-elect, secretary-treasurer and Mechanical Division Director were chosen.

ASA board leadership will include:

Chairman – Fred Hules II , AMAM, of Tech 1 Auto, Peoria, AZ

Chairman-elect – Scott Benavidez , AMAM, of Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., Albuquerque, NM

Secretary-treasurer – Tom Piippo , AMAM, of Tri-County Motors, Rudyard, MI.

In addition, Judi Haglin, AMAM, of Haglin Automotive & Boulder Transmission, Boulder, CO, was sworn in as General Director. Incumbent Mike LeVasseur of Pennsylvania was also sworn in as Collision Division Director.

ASA members elected Haglin and LeVasseur during an April 23-May 7 election.

Meanwhile, the board appointed John Firm, AMAM, of Firm Automotive, Fort Worth, TX, to serve as ASA’s Mechanical Division Director – a vacancy created when Piippo was appointed secretary-treasurer.

After years of outstanding service to the association, Wills, AMAM, of Wills Auto Service, Battle Creek, MI, is retiring and won’t be returning to the board after serving as chairman the past two years.

Board members praised Wills for his commitment to ASA over the years.

Roy Schnepper, AMAM, of Butler’s Collision Inc., Roseville, MI, was asked to remain as the immediate past chairman in light of Wills’ retirement.

Click HERE to take a look at the entire ASA Board of Directors.