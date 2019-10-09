ASA announces new benefit with national partner Tekmetric

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced that it is partnering with an industry-leading auto repair shop management system, Tekmetric. This new partnership will provide added value to all ASA member-shops nationwide.

New benefits for ASA members include:

Annual rebate of up to $325 to apply toward the cost of a national membership in ASA

$600 discount with Tekmetric Shop Management System

$1,800 Annual Savings with Kukui All-in-One Success Platform

$500 Coupon with Turnkey Marketing & 12 Months Free of Insider’s Circle

$200 Coupon for Shop Hackers Live Conference (Limit 2) from Shop Fix Academy

$300 Direct Mail Coupon & $500 Advisor Class Discount with Transformers Institute

5 percent coupon for Autotext.me

60 Days Free with My Shop Manager

For every ASA member who signs up for a new Tekmetric subscription, Tekmetric will donate $100 annually to Brakes for Breasts (click here to learn more.)

“We’re proud to offer ASA members not only the benefit of America’s fastest-growing shop management system but also great savings on services that boost shop performance and contribute to a great cause,” said Prasanth Chilukuri, co-founder and CFO of Tekmetric. “Member-shops will be equipped with tools that will make it easy to run their shop, scale their business, and instill confidence in their customers.”

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher, AMAM, is excited about the excellent value that a partnership of this caliber brings to ASA members.

“We wanted a professional, national partner that we can continue to grow alongside and build trust with,” Fisher said. “Tekmetric leads the pack with a level of innovation and customer service that our members have come to expect, and we’re proud to move forward together in pursuit of our common goals.”

To learn more and sign up for the program, please contact Adam McInturff, director of sales and marketing at (832) 930-9400 or email him at info@tekmetric.com.

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric is a shop management system designed for auto repair shop owners who want to improve the efficiency and profitability of their business. With Tekmetric, business owners can connect their people, track their work, and scale their business for maximum performance. Tekmetric empowers shops to quickly build accurate repair orders using the built-in labor guide, precisely manage inventory, send status messages to customers’ smartphones, perform a digital inspection, and more. Tekmetric provides the fuel to keep shops running smoothly and the engine to grow your business. Learn more at www.Tekmetric.com.

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices. For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.