ASA Announces New 2023 Board of Directors

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, July 27, 2023 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) announced changes to its Board of Directors following its Annual Business Meeting July 17 at the Hilton Indianapolis Hotel & Suites in Indianapolis, IN.

ASA Chairman Scott Benavidez, AMAM, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., is looking forward to working with the new leadership team.

“As I look at our new leadership, I believe we have a strong team in place to help chart the association’s growth and progress on many new initiatives as we move forward,” Benavidez says.

Members of the 2023 Board include:

Chairman: Scott Benavidez, AMAM, Mr. B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., Albuquerque, N.M.

Chairman Elect: Dan Stander, AMAM, Fix Auto Highlands Ranch, Littleton, Colo.

Secretary/Treasurer: Tom Piippo, AMAM, owner of Tri-County Motors, Rudyard, Mich.

General Director: Maryann Croce, Croce’s Transmission Specialists, Norwalk, CT

General Director: Darrin Barney, AMAM, Elite Worldwide Inc. & Barney Brothers Off Road and Repair, Fruita, Colo.

Collision Division Director: Gene Lopez, AMAM, Seidner’s Collision Center, Duarte, Calif.

Immediate Past Chairman: Roy Schnepper, AAM, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.

Julie Massaro, CAE, ASA’s president/executive director, also serves on the ASA Board of Directors in an ex-officio capacity.

During the Annual Meeting, recognition awards that honored individuals that made significant contributions to the ASA mission and/or the automotive repair industry were distributed.

Honorees for 2023 included:

Roger Cada, Savoy, Texas, received the Phoenix Award for his contributions and expertise shared on the Collision Operations Committee.

Patricia Baker, Manager of Marketing & Graphic Design received the Chairman's Award of Excellence for her years of service to ASA.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) held its 2023 Annual Business Meeting in Indianapolis, IN on Monday, Aug. 17. Following the open Board meeting, the chairman and board members were sworn in for the 2023 year. From left to right: Roy Schnepper, AMAM, Immediate Past Chairman; Maryann Croce, General Director; Gene Lopez, AMAM, Collision Division Director; Tom Piippo, AMAM, Secretary/Treasurer; Dan Stander, AMAM, Chairman-Elect; and Scott Benavidez, AMAM, Chairman. (Photo/Trisha Baker)