ASA Affiliates unite for 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The Automotive Service Association, a national training leader for the automotive service and collision repair industries with its network of ASA Affiliates across the United States, will host its first multi-day virtual conference and expo on April 30 – May 1, 2021.

ASA X50 “Uniting Our Voice, Uniting our Industry” will create a diverse training lineup of courses and instructors that will provide ASA members and attendees with a high-tech learning experience and virtual expo that promises to be a unique experience for shop owners, technicians, service writers and managers in the automotive repair and collision sectors.

“In working with our affiliates, ASA’s primary interest with this virtual conference and expo is to build on the success of every automotive professional who attends,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, President/Executive Director of ASA. “Our virtual platform will provide attendees opportunities to learn from and interact with instructors, sponsors and their peers in a way that uses the latest technology to strengthen their networks and build their industry knowledge. We continue to take our services to a new level, in a virtual setting, with this conference to serve the independent auto repair and collision communities.”

What you can expect from the 2021 ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo:

An “out of this world” Virtual Expo with leading vendors in the automotive industry, providing a “walk around” experience where attendees can explore new products and services, get informational materials, visit with vendor representatives “live” or watch a video. Attendees will also have plenty of one-on-one opportunities to discuss ASA Member specials or even schedule an appointment.

Outstanding panel discussions from top industry experts and leaders on relevant, trending and timely topics.

and leaders on relevant, trending and timely topics. Worthwhile networking interactions with your peers to share new ideas and collaborate in ways that will enhance your virtual experience and grow your business.

Who should attend:

Shop Owners

Shop Managers

Service Advisors

Technicians

Collision Professionals

The virtual training will take place Friday, April 30th and Saturday, May 1st. Content will remain online and accessible on demand to registrants for 30 days following the event. In addition, students can revisit technical and management sessions for maximum value and learning impact.

ASA invites all industry partners and supporters to be a part of this exciting new event. Registration for attendees will open on Monday, February 1, 2021. For sponsorship opportunities contact ASA National at (817) 514-2900 or email info@asashop.org. Please watch here for more information, click ASA X50 Conference & Expo

