COVID-19: ASA urges members to contact governors for federal disaster assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – March 18, 2020 – During this critical time of the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Automotive Service Association has been working in a coalition to assure independent repairers are included in any stimulus package for the Coronavirus during this time.

The Small Business Administration has said it will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. SBA has also updated the criteria for obtaining disaster assistance loans for small businesses impacted by COVID-19. Under the revised criteria, “disaster assistance loans will be available statewide following an economic injury declaration. This will apply to current and future disaster assistance declarations related to Coronavirus.”

ASA is urging members to go to this link to write to their governors in support of obtaining an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration.

In addition, ASA has signed onto a letter to the National Governors Association urging immediate action be taken to obtain an Economic Injury Disaster Loan Declaration for each state, so that small businesses can have access to SBA disaster support.

This follows ASA contacting members of Congress reiterating that the outbreak of COVID-19 has rapidly been impacting industries and small businesses, such as automotive service providers and suppliers, that do not have the ability to switch their core functions to a remote operation.

(See letter to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.))

Finally, ASA has signed onto a letter to the National Governors Association, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, National Association of Counties, and the National League of Cities, urging their members to ensure that state and local policies safeguard the ability of essential business to continue operations including automotive repair facilities.

About ASA

ASA appreciates the dedicated work of all federal, state, and local officials to ensure the utmost safety of all citizens.

