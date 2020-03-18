ASA: Helpful tips for repair shops, others amid COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Here is a list of tips that you may find helpful as you interact with customers and as you service and repair vehicles. For more information and tips, visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) & Prevention website or access state and county health departments for the most up-to-date information in your area.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds at least using soap and water.

Use your Shop Management Software System to keep a daily list of people entering your business. Should anyone get the Coronavirus, this will be helpful in contacting people.

Consider offering free vehicle sanitation service on all vehicles coming in for a service or before your techs get into the cars.

Keep your hands healthy, safe and clean by wearing protective gloves.

Make sure your entire shop is sanitized frequently during the day. This includes frequently touched surfaces such as tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. Here are cleaning and disinfection guidelines from the CDC .

Offer free pick up and delivery of your client’s vehicle or offer a loaner car if you have that option.

Seat covers keep customers’ cars grease free and they may keep germs off your techs.

Keep a bottle of hand sanitizer everywhere people will be. Proactively let your customers know that you are keeping them safe.

Keep communicating and promoting the message that people need to stay at home even if they have just mild symptoms of COVID-19. Display posters with this message in your workplaces. Combine this with other communication channels commonly used in your organization or business. Your occupational health services, local public health authority or other partners may have developed campaign materials to promote this message.