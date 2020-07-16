AMi President moves on to new opportunity with I-CAR

From AMi

The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) responded today with the recent announcement of its president, Jeff Peevy leaving AMi to return to I-CAR as VP of Technical Products, Programs, and Services.

Peevy took the helm of AMi in 2015 and established and led the organization’s “next-generation project,” which included substantial infrastructure, curriculum and recognition frameworks, and overall growth in industry training support capabilities.

During the five years, AMi experienced tremendous growth including training support for car manufacturers.

“Jeff came to AMi at a time that major decisions needed to be made for the organization” said Bob Wills, ASA chairman. “The ASA Board of Directors realized that AMi needed to be responsive to industry needs and provide a new learning experience using technology along with a new platform, and Jeff grabbed the project by the horns and executed a plan to make it happen. As the transition is made, we are very appreciative of the working relationship between I-CAR, the AMi Board of Trustees and the ASA Board of Directors. Jeff will serve I-CAR well and will continue working with AMi, ASA and other entities of the automotive repair industry – we are truly happy for him!”

“We want to thank Jeff for his leadership and contribution to AMi’s growth and for positioning AMi for continued expansion,” said Darrell Amberson, AMi chairman. “He will be missed, but we also know his passion for complete and safe collision repairs and the direct link to technical training and so it is understandable.”

Amberson and Wills, along with a committee, will be seeking a new president and ask that resumes be sent to damberson@lamettrys.com.

Peevy will be involved in the recruiting, replacement, and onboarding of a new AMi president.

“I am appreciative of the confidence and opportunity the AMi board gave me and I am proud of our accomplishments,” Peevy said. “I will be supportive through the leadership transition process and beyond as I have an interest in AMi’s continued success.”