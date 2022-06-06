ALLDATA Tech-Assist Marks Major Milestone

ALLDATA’s Tech-Assist team recently logged an important customer support milestone: the 100,000th case solved by the diagnostic and repair hotline service. Since its debut in 2014, Tech-Assist has earned rave reviews for its dedicated team of ASE-Certified Master Technicians, quick response time, and unwavering commitment to solving tough repair challenges – however many calls it takes.

“I’m very proud of the 100,000 case-solved milestone achieved by ALLDATA Tech-Assist,” said ALLDATA President Satwinder Mangat. “Being staffed by ASE-Certified Master Technicians – many of whom have decades of experience – and having the resources of our extensive technology database puts ALLDATA Tech-Assist at the forefront of automotive repair hotline services.”

ALLDATA Tech-Assist is a diagnostic hotline for advanced technical support. Staffed by 30+ ASE-Certified Master Techs in three locations, it services customers in the U.S. and Canada. Whether a shop needs diagnostic troubleshooting or step-by-step repair advice, ALLDATA’s ASE-Certified Master Technicians stay with their customers until the problem’s solved. That includes unlimited calls per case (the average is three) involving one vehicle, a benefit that is above the norm for most hotline services. In addition to a monthly subscription service, ALLDATA Tech-Assist is also available on a pay-per-use basis.

In 2018, ALLDATA expanded Tech Assist, hiring additional technicians at its Elk Grove headquarters and at new hotline call centers in Georgia and Texas. ALLDATA also increased Tech-Assist hours of operation, so shops from coast to coast would have access six days a week to exceptional, knowledgeable diagnostic and repair support, when and how they need it. The hotline service is available in English, Spanish, and French and operates Monday through Saturday.

Expert support from ASE Master Technicians

The Tech-Assist team is made up of seasoned diagnostic veterans, each with an average of 25+ years repair experience as shop owners, instructors, service writers, and techs. Each consultant has experience with multiple vehicle manufacturers and is an expert at customizing diagnostic plans that quickly get to the root of a problem and clearly communicate how to perform needed repairs to the customer.

“What sets our hotline service apart is the people; the Tech-Assist team has a passion for helping their fellow technicians and they have access to the latest technology and repair information. It’s a combination that’s tough to beat,” said Mangat. “In addition, we understand that shops need to get vehicles off the rack and out the door. That’s why 90% of our customers get called back within 90 minutes – much faster than other services.”

The team takes all kinds of calls on all types of problems related to vehicles published in ALLDATA. These include assistance with diagnostic procedures, electrical system and component testing, drivability concerns, and mechanical repairs, among others.

The added convenience of live video‑streaming

Another benefit ALLDATA Tech-Assist offers is that customers can use their smartphone and the free Rescue Lens app to connect in real time with an ALLDATA Master Tech. They can “show” the problem using interactive livestreaming video, and the Tech-Assist consultant can “draw” on the screen to help pinpoint the diagnostic issue or repair solution. Watch this short video to see ALLDATA’s Tech-Assist team using the Rescue Lens app.

Kudos from customers

Recently a customer from Tennessee called in to speak with a supervisor. Usually, that’s not a good thing. Luckily, the shop owner just wanted to personally thank Tech-Assist for providing great service, and singled out Tech-Assist consultant Edward Suda, saying that, “Eddie has not misdiagnosed a vehicle for him in months and months of working with him.”

Another customer called in to thank Jordan Colburn of the Tech-Assist team for helping them reach one of their highest revenue months ever, $10K over their previous best month, which they attributed directly to Jordan’s technical expertise.

A pay-per-use customer in Virginia (who happened to use a competitor’s repair info) said he was so impressed with his Tech-Assist consultant, he was canceling the competitor’s subscription and signing up with ALLDATA, which he did.

A Pennzoil 10-Minute Oil Change technician wrote in to say, “I’ve tried other hotline services. They can’t compete with ALLDATA Tech-Assist for their quick response time and unmatched professionalism. On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being fantastic, I rate the ALLDATA Tech-Assist team a 10+++.”

Tech Tips: from the Tech-Assist Case Files

ALLDATA documents every call that comes through the Tech-Assist hotline. These verified cases are added to Community, ALLDATA’s online database of verified repairs, diagnostic bulletins, and millions of probable causes, included with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision subscriptions. Tech Tips are also published monthly in ALLDATA News. See all Tech Tips.

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA® is the industry’s #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information. More than 400,000 technicians rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate mechanical and collision repair information, diagnostics, shop management software, and training. Founded in 1986, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif., aCologneVisit www.ALLDATA.com for more information.