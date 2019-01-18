Alert: Missouri anti-safety inspection bill reintroduced

WASHINGTON, D.C. Jan. 18, 2019 – Once again, legislation has been introduced in the Missouri Legislature that seeks to repeal the state’s vehicle safety inspection program.

Lawmaker makes another attempt

State Rep. J. Eggleston, assistant floor leader of the House, introduced House Bill (HB) 451.

Eggleston introduced similar legislation last session – HB 1444. ASA opposed HB 1444 and successfully worked with ASA members in Missouri, as well as coalition partners, to ensure the bill did not become law.

ASA works to stop bill

ASA opposes HB 451 and has begun efforts to stop this bill from moving forward.

A hearing for the legislation has not been scheduled to date.

“There are approximately 15 state vehicle inspection programs,” said ASA Mechanical Division Director Tom Piippo, AMAM. “With the number of recalls and rapidly increasing vehicle technologies, the trend should be for more state inspection programs, not less.

“Missouri’s program is one of the best in the nation, and ASA has profiled it in hearings in Washington, D.C., and in other states. Any effort to repeal the program is nonsensical.”

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2900.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to www.ASAshop.org, or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.