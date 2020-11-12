Sections

Introduced: Auto inspection technology using artificial intelligence, machine learning

The automated process allows technicians and inspectors to focus on critical items instead of areas that do not require attention, assessing vehicles in seconds.
CUMMING, Ga. — A company that develops and provides automated vehicle inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware has partnered with a vehicle auction company to evaluate critical underbody components and tires of used vehicles. The technology, developed by UVeye, will also be applicable to the automotive aftermarket repair industry.

“[It will have] key elements in establishing future standards related to certainty and transparency for vehicle inspections, not only at vehicle auctions, but also at dealerships, fleets and independent service garages,” said Glenn Hemminger, managing director for UVeye’s North American operations. “These software-focused solutions allow us to continually add new inspection features without the need to add hardware.”

The new UVeye inspections take seconds to complete compared to up to 20 minutes or more for manual inspection processes that can miss a variety of items, he stated.

Artificial intelligence & machine learning capabilities

The company’s Helios underbody-inspection system uses multiple high-resolution cameras to generate thousands of images per second to identify damage, missing components and other quality-related issues. The UVeye Helios and Artemis inspection systems also rely on a combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Artemis, UVeye’s tire-quality system, is designed to check within seconds a tire’s condition overall, including tire pressure, tread depth, wheel scratches, sidewall damage, abrasions and outside shoulder damage.

Unusual rust, leaks, cracks, missing parts, modifications and other discrepancies all show up on a Helios scan. The automated process allows technicians and inspectors to focus on critical items instead of areas that do not require attention.

UVeye’s anomaly-detection solutions offer support from assembly-line and paint-shop inspections at the OEM manufacturer to a variety of aftermarket applications, including systems for insurance providers, fleet managers, rental agencies, dealerships and used-vehicle auctions.

Jim Smith, founder and CEO of V.I.P. Auctions, which has implemented the technology as a first for the industry in the U.S., said the company’s new camera-based artificial-intelligence technology will save time, reduce costs and document vehicle condition.

Documentation of each vehicle’s underbody and tires

He explained that customers now will receive industry-first documentation for the condition of each vehicle’s underbody and tires, including images of the vehicle’s undercarriage and tires with trouble areas clearly marked.

“We expect this new, industry-leading inspection technology will have a major impact on customer satisfaction and result in a significant increase in sales and service over the next 12 months,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to partnering with UVeye as the company introduces its breakthrough technology to automakers, dealerships and major fleet operators in the United States.”

