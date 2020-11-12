Introduced: Auto inspection technology using artificial intelligence, machine learning

From Aftermarket Matters

CUMMING, Ga. — A company that develops and provides automated vehicle inspection systems powered by artificial intelligence and proprietary hardware has partnered with a vehicle auction company to evaluate critical underbody components and tires of used vehicles. The technology, developed by UVeye, will also be applicable to the automotive aftermarket repair industry.

“[It will have] key elements in establishing future standards related to certainty and transparency for vehicle inspections, not only at vehicle auctions, but also at dealerships, fleets and independent service garages,” said Glenn Hemminger, managing director for UVeye’s North American operations. “These software-focused solutions allow us to continually add new inspection features without the need to add hardware.”

The new UVeye inspections take seconds to complete compared to up to 20 minutes or more for manual inspection processes that can miss a variety of items, he stated.

Artificial intelligence & machine learning capabilities

The company’s Helios underbody-inspection system uses multiple high-resolution cameras to generate thousands of images per second to identify damage, missing components and other quality-related issues. The UVeye Helios and Artemis inspection systems also rely on a combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, sensor fusion, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.