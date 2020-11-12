Introduced: Auto inspection technology using artificial intelligence, machine learning

Unusual rust, leaks, cracks, missing parts, modifications and other discrepancies all show up on a Helios scan. The automated process allows technicians and inspectors to focus on critical items instead of areas that do not require attention.
UVeye’s anomaly-detection solutions offer support from assembly-line and paint-shop inspections at the OEM manufacturer to a variety of aftermarket applications, including systems for insurance providers, fleet managers, rental agencies, dealerships and used-vehicle auctions.
Jim Smith, founder and CEO of V.I.P. Auctions, which has implemented the technology as a first for the industry in the U.S., said the company’s new camera-based artificial-intelligence technology will save time, reduce costs and document vehicle condition.
Documentation of each vehicle’s underbody and tires
Artemis, UVeye’s tire-quality system, is designed to check within seconds a tire’s condition overall, including tire pressure, tread depth, wheel scratches, sidewall damage, abrasions and outside shoulder damage. Smith added that the condition of a vehicle’s tires and wheels can affect its value by up to several thousand dollars.
He explained that customers now will receive industry-first documentation for the condition of each vehicle’s underbody and tires, including images of the vehicle’s undercarriage and tires with trouble areas clearly marked.
“We expect this new, industry-leading inspection technology will have a major impact on customer satisfaction and result in a significant increase in sales and service over the next 12 months,” Smith said. “We’re looking forward to partnering with UVeye as the company introduces its breakthrough technology to automakers, dealerships and major fleet operators in the United States.”