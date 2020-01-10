Aftermarket Matters: ASA Northwest’s winter retreat & conference on launch pad for Jan. 23-26

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—The Automotive Service Association Northwest (ASA-NW) will stage its Semi-Annual Retreat & Management Conference, Jan. 23-26, in Leavenworth, Wash.

The event will feature general business sessions and chapter reports, roundtables, an AMI-approved seminar, outdoor winter activities, a Fun Arcade event, hospitality suites, and a Saturday evening awards banquet.

The AMI seminar, “Reprogramming the Program,” will be presented by Steve Beck, who will discuss how people will become more can become more “present in the moment,” and will make someone a better technician, service advisor, manager, and owner, as well as family member and friend.