ASA Podcast (Episode 16): ASA Northwest ATE 2020 sets the bar for training

ASA Northwest incoming chairman Bryan Kelley and Executive Director Jeff Lovell have good reason to be proud and excited about the Automotive Training Expo event scheduled for March 27-29 at the DoubleTree Hotel near SEATAC Airport in Seattle.

Listen in as Bryan and Jeff share the story behind the event, along with the outstanding lineup of technical and management training that is absolutely the Best int the West!

LISTEN NOW: Episode 16 – ASA Podcast Series

Some highlights of this podcast:

Hear about the all-star lineup of trainers available

Learn how the technical and management training is carefully selected by shop owners and technicians for shop owners and technicians

Abundant networking opportunities to meet and share ideas

Special program for educators and special pricing for all ASA members

Find out about the new ASA-NW apprenticeship program to develop new talent

Register now at atetrainingexpo.com.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 16 of the ASA Podcast series.

