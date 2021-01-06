AAA: National gas price average holds steady for 12 Days

From AAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 4, 2021) – The new year has started, but the national gas price average remains unchanged, holding steady at $2.25 for the last 12 days.

Pump price stability at the start of the year is credited to consistent crude oil prices in late December, about $47-48/bbl, combined with low demand. U.S. gasoline demand, as recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), was at the lowest level for the last week of December in 23 years (since 1998) – at 8.1 million b/d.

“Holiday road travel was down at least 25%. With fewer people on the road, the majority of states saw little change at the pump from the last week of 2020 to the first few days of 2021,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson.