AAA: Gasoline demand sees 4 straight weeks of declines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 14, 2020) – Since the beginning of November, U.S. gasoline demand has softened.

The Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data shows demand measured at 8.7 million b/d for the week ending November 6.

In their latest report, for the week ending December 4, demand measured at 7.6 million b/d. That is the lowest reading since the end of May and marks four weeks of straight decline.

“Gasoline demand is down 14% year-over-year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson. “The fact is, Americans are filling-up less as states re-introduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”

With softer gasoline demand, many states are seeing pump prices push cheaper, though at modest rates. Motorists are not seeing larger declines at the pump likely due to crude oil prices, which continue to trend around $46/bbl (WTI). However, crude prices have not pushed above this price point.