9th Annual MSO Symposium announces major changes to program format 

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Sept. 30, 2020 – The 2020 MSO Symposium will take place Nov. 9-13 as a series of webinars, scheduled to start daily at 12 p.m. PDT, 2 p.m. CDT and 3 p.m. EDT.

In addition to the daily 90-120 minute webinars, the biggest change will be the cost to attend.

All five days will be free to the entire industry.

MSO Symposium organizers are encouraging all industry stakeholders to attend and experience this one of a kind opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry.

The outline below provides a sneak peak into the topics and leaders that will be facilitating a week that should be enlightening and educational.

Additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks highlighting the companies and individuals participating in each segment.

Every day the program will start at 12 p.m. PDT, 2 p.m. CDT & 3 p.m. EDT.

Monday, Nov. 9

Session One – Industry Statistics and Trends

Presented by Susanna Gotsch, CCC Information Services

Session Two – Industry Snapshot

Presented by Vincent Romans, The Romans Group

Tuesday, November 10

Session One – OEM Panel Discussion

Moderated by Sean Carey, SCG Consulting

Session Two – Financial Insight Q&A Session with an Economist and Banker

Moderated by Marcy Tieger, Symphony Advisors LLC

Wednesday, November 11

Session One – Mega Dealer Panel Discussion

Moderated by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice

Session Two – Regional MSO Panel Discussion

Moderated by Dan Risley, CCC Information Services

Thursday, November 12

Session One – Insurance Panel Discussion

Moderated by Insurance Solutions Group, Stephen Applebaum

Session Two – Real Estate Panel Discussion

– Moderated by Veritas Advisors, John Walcher

Friday, November 13

Session One – 2 Private Equity Group presentations

Session Two – Alternative Business Models

Presented by Mike Anderson, Collision Advice

Registration to the event will be available later this week at www.msosymposium.com/register. More details on the daily content will be shared in the weeks leading up to the event.

Historically, this high profile event generates a lot of interest. If you are interested in being a sponsor, please reach out to Jennie Lenk at jenniel@msosymposium.com or Brian Nessen briann@msosymposium.com. Given the limited number of sponsorships available, we would encourage you to not delay and act now.

For additional insight, you may also visit the event website at www.msosymposium.com.

