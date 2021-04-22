5 most common check engine-light repairs in 2020 & average repair costs: Report

IRVINE, Calif. — CarMD.com Corporation, a provider of automotive diagnostic data and business solutions, has released its 2021 CarMD Vehicle Health Index, an annual overview of check engine light-related repairs, costs and trends.

The year 2020 brought many financial challenges for people across the country, which led folks to hold on to older vehicles longer than ever before, and seek to keep their cars and trucks running for as long as possible. These changes impacted the age of vehicles and types of repairs needed.

The following is a breakdown of the five most common check engine light-related repairs in 2020 and the average cost to make that repair, including parts and labor. Each of these issues will keep a vehicle from passing its state emissions test and negatively impact fuel economy if ignored.

This is important to keep in mind as the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. is up from $1.95/gallon in April 2020 to $2.88/gallon in April 2021, and inching toward as much as $4.00/gallon in some areas, including California:

Replace catalytic converter(s) with new OE catalytic converter(s), $1,383 Replace oxygen sensor(s), $243 Replace ignition coil(s) and spark plug(s), $389 Replace mass air flow sensor, $336 Tighten or replace fuel cap, $25

“We want vehicle owners to utilize the information provided by CarMD to become informed about the importance of being attentive to scheduled maintenance and addressing check engine light issues in a timely manner, which can positively impact fuel economy, extend vehicle life, reduce the likelihood of future repairs and make it easier to pass a smog test,” said David Rich, CarMD technical director.

“We don’t want people to panic when they hear that catalytic converters are the most common repair. It’s important to remember that while catalytic converters are costly, they don’t typically fail unless maintenance and other repairs like as a faulty oxygen sensor or ignition coil are ignored, or a vehicle has high mileage.”

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the pandemic has seen a rapid rise in catalytic converter theft because they contain precious metals such as rhodium that can be sold to metal recyclers.

In 2019, an average of 282 catalytic converters were stolen every month; in 2020 the average had risen to 1,203. Rich adds that the uptick in catalytic converter replacements and need for these parts can be partially explained by the increase in the average vehicle age to an all-time high of 11.9 years in 2020.

As people keep their cars and trucks longer, the automotive aftermarket will need to adjust related parts supply forecasts accordingly. CarMD offers a free online vehicle inspection service available at https://www.carmd.com/wp/garage/ to get service information, predictive failures, recalls, technical service bulletins and other proactive vehicle health information.

Other findings detailed in the 2021 CarMD Vehicle Health Index: