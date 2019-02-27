45 ‘World Class Technicians’ announced for 2019
BETHESDA, Maryland (Feb. 27, 2019) – The Auto Care Association on Wednesday announced the latest recipients of the 2019 World Class Technician award.
In partnership with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), the two organizations provide this annual designation to recognize professional technicians who have achieved the extraordinary accomplishment of ASE certification in 22 specialty areas during the 2018 certification test administration.
The tests include: A1-A8 (automotive), T1-T8 (medium/heavy truck), B2-B5 (collision repair) and L1, L2 (advanced).
There are an estimated 879,000 technicians in the United States, with more than 250,000 of them holding ASE certification. Over 2,000 technicians have earned the respected status of “World Class Technician” since its inception more than 30 years ago.
The newest round of World Class Technicians includes 45 recipients:
Carlos Acevedo Ramos – Bayamon, Puerto Rico
John Adams IV – Euless, Texas
Brian Beauchemin – Cumberland, Rhode Island
Richard Benson – Houston, Texas
David Boyce – Westport, Massachusetts
Kevin Brown – Leander, Texas
Michael Campbell – Chicago, Illinois
William Childers – Lizella, Georgia
Roberto De La Torre – San Juan, Puerto Rico
John Dibartolomeo Jr. – Atco, New Jersey
Amos Eaton – Pevely, Missouri
Ryan Egleston – St. Louis, Missouri
Leroy Fleming – Bel Air, Maryland
Luke Franta – Santa Margarita, California
Robert Gouveia – Everett, Massachusetts
William Gray – Metairie, Louisiana
Travis Guenzler – Catawissa, Missouri
James Hahn – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Brad Harder – Emporia, Kansas
Jason Hodge – St. Charles, Missouri
Tyler Hurt – Debary, Florida
Scott Jensen – Boynton Beach, Florida
Steven Johansson – Troy, Michigan
Raymond Johnson – Holly Springs, North Carolina
John Jones – Gahanna, Ohio
Steven Kuhr – Moore, Oklahoma
Brian Lacroix – Medley, Florida
Kit Mak – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Steven McAtee – Milton, Kentucky
Jeramiah Mihelich – Waltham, Massachusetts
Michael Mizzi – Willow Spring, North Carolina
Frank Naelitz – Lorain, Ohio
Matthew Olsen – Burlington, Massachusetts
William Onessimo Jr. – Rockland, Massachusetts
David Piper – McKinney, Texas
Kenneth Ratliff – Bethel, Ohio
Robert Reiss – Carnegie, Pennsylvania
Mark Robinson – Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Steven Sears – East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
Jacob Shuter – Manchester, New Hampshire
Michael Springman – Pensacola, Florida
John Stacey – Whitesboro, Texas
Curtis Walker – Woodland, California
Ryan Weaver – East Falmouth, Massachusetts
Thomas Wheeler – Lincoln, Maine
ASE testing is offered at Prometric centers nationwide. Once qualified, the World Class distinction is valid for life. For more information about the World Class Technician certification qualifications, timing and recognition, visit www.autocare.org/worldclass.