2022 MSO Symposium Conference Agenda Released

The MSO Symposium, an exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators, will be held in Las Vegas, Oct. 31, the Monday before SEMA/AAPEX. Developed by the Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the MSO Symposium advisory board, the conference includes unique programing with insight on a diverse set of topics top-of-mind to the leadership of the industry’s most influential collision repair operators in North America and beyond.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. PDT with a light breakfast, networking, and vendor displays. Three additional networking opportunities for attendees during this event include a formal luncheon sponsored by Berkeley Capital Advisors, a refreshment break sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems, and an exclusive industry reception sponsored by Repairify, from 5:15 – 6:30 pm.

Below is an overview of the MSO Symposium’s 2022 conference timeline and agenda:

Monday, October 31, 2022

9:30–10:30 a.m. Networking Breakfast, Sponsor Showcase

10:30–10:45 a.m. Welcome and Introductions

10:45–11:45 a.m. Industry Macro & Micro Trends with Vincent Romans & CCC Intelligent Solutions

11:45–12:30 p.m. Panel discussion: Inclusion and Diversity

12:30–1:30 p.m. Formal Luncheon

1:30–2:15 p.m. Panel discussion: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) & Why it Matters

2:15–3:00 p.m. Economic Trends

3:00–3:30 p.m. Labor Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

3:30–4:00 p.m. Networking Break

4:00–4:30 p.m. Electric Vehicles

4:30–5:15 p.m. Artificial Intelligence and New Technology

5:15–6:30 p.m. Industry Reception

Those interested in registering for the 2022 event are advised that attendance is limited and one must qualify to attend. Those invited to attend include multi-shop operators of all sizes, insurers, OEMs, and single-location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Savings with the early bird registration rate is available until Friday, Sept. 16. To begin the registration application process go to the MSO Symposium’s website: www.msosymposium.com/register

Attendance by media personnel and equipment or service providers is available, but also limited. For additional information visit msosymposium.com or send your questions or requests for sponsorship information to Jennie Lenk or Brian Nessen.

About MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within the multi-shop operators, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry and brought to you by ASA. This event, now in its 11th year, offers unique opportunities to learn from and network with industry peers and leaders, acquire knowledge from field experts on current topics influencing the collision repair business, and discover equipment and services made for collision repair business’ success.



For more information be sure to check out www.msosymposium.com



About Automotive Service Association

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation, and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.



For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com

