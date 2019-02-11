1st-ever life-size LEGO® Technic Bugatti Chiron to make North American debut

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron

LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron The world’s first, life-size LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron makes its North American debut at the Canadian International Auto Show Feb. 15 – 24, 2019 in Toronto. (CNW Group/LEGO Canada Inc.)

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2019 /CNW/ – Canadian car fans of all ages are the first in North America to have the chance to get up close to an engineering masterpiece, as the only LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron in the world makes its North American debut at the Canadian International Auto Show Feb. 15 – 24, 2019 in Toronto.

Made of more than one million elements, the LEGO Technic Bugatti Chiron took 13,438 hours to construct by a team of 16 specialists and not a single drop of glue was used.

This super car is a testament that with LEGO Technic you can build for real. Seen from a distance side by side, the resemblance of the two cars is striking. Peek inside and discover that every single detail of the original car has been carefully and precisely recreated in LEGO Technic elements – from seats, to dashboard, to steering wheel.

“This life-size model is a first of its kind in so many ways and with it, we wanted to push the boundaries of our own imagination. For more than 40 years, LEGO Technic has allowed builders to use their creativity in a way that challenges them to build beyond the design and engineer new functions,” said Lubor Zelinka, Design Manager, LEGO® Retail Model Production.

LEGO I Love Cars Experience



To rev up the creativity and imaginations of car enthusiasts of all ages, the LEGO I Love Car experience at the Canadian International Auto Show lets builders create their own dream car, race it down LEGO Race Ramps, and capture championship moments with a photo opportunity where attendees can sit in a one-of-a-kind LEGO Go-Kart or LEGO Friends car. This experience can be shared online using #ILoveLEGOCars. Fans can extend their creative building at home by shopping a large selection of LEGO cars and more at the Toys”R”Us Canada pop-up shop.

About LEGO Cars

Every LEGO car is powered by creativity, and imagination. Since the first LEGO wheel rolled off the production lines in 1962, billions of LEGO race cars, vans, trucks, fantasy vehicles, motorcycles, and buggies have been built and rebuilt around the world. With dozens of cars across the LEGO portfolio, including Technic, Speed Champions, City, Friends, and Creator, LEGO cars are built for racing, roaring, adventuring, or exploring any place, planet, or galaxy you can imagine.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK., Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of play materials. Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, and the brick & knob configuration are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. © 2019 the LEGO Group.

About Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S

Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. is the manufacturer of the ultimate production super sports car. Since it was established in 1909, the French luxury brand has had its headquarters at Molsheim, Alsace, where 450 Veyrons were produced from 2005 to 2015 and where the new Chiron, which is limited to 500 cars, is being hand-crafted today.

The brand, which has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 1998, has 34 dealers and service partners in 17 countries in Europe, North America, the Arabian Peninsula and Asia/Pacific. www.bugatti.com