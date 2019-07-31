‘Carmcast:’ ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher touts cutting-edge event

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher appeared Wednesday on Carm Capriotto’s popular “Carmcast” and discussed the association’s upcoming Technology & Telematics Forum.

Sponsored by ASA and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, the important event is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2019 in the Detroit suburb of Troy, Michigan.

(To register for the Technology & Telematics Forum, click HERE.)

The “What’s Now, What’s New & What’s Next” forum will consist of a number of discussions focusing on new vehicle technologies.

Attendees will have the opportunity to listen to and interact with industry experts regarding new and developing vehicle technologies, the impact this technology will have on the automotive industry, and data access and cybersecurity solutions.

What is TTF?

Now in its sixth year, the Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF) provides the opportunity to discuss next-level issues facing mechanical and collision repairers and shop owners. This year, it is being held over one comprehensive day designed to bring attendees face-to-face with industry leaders and innovators.

Who Should Go to TTF?

Shop owners and staff of independent repair facilities who are interested in coming away from cutting-edge information on new vehicle technologies.

Why Should I Care?

Vehicle technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated, and it is critical that independent repairers are aware of the latest technological advances in the industry and how these innovations will impact shop owners.

When & Where is TTF?

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at the Hilton Garden – Ballroom – in Troy, Michigan. Troy is a suburb located a short distance north of Detroit.

What Will Happen?

The forum will include five panels providing a multitude of information over a four-hour period (from 1-5 p.m.). Then, following the last panel discussion, there will be a time for attendees to interact, get connected and discuss key takeaways.

Past forums have included representatives from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), automakers, consumer groups, cybersecurity professionals and other stakeholders.

Technological advancements in the automotive industry have exploded with increased implementation of advanced driver assisted systems (ADAS) in vehicles, electric vehicles and the development of autonomous vehicles. With no signs of this trend in vehicle innovation slowing down, it is imperative that repairers are informed and prepared to deal with new vehicle technologies that come into their shop.

