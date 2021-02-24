10 Top Picks of 2021: Best Cars of the Year

Each year more than 250 models compete for the hearts, minds, and driveways of American car shoppers. At Consumer Reports, we rank the new models we buy and evaluate based on regimented performance tests and survey results from our members. Here, we highlight the best of the best in our annual Top Picks, standouts in popular price categories and types.

These 10 models have earned their way onto our list through outstanding performance in more than 50 tests at CR’s Auto Test Center, as well as having solid marks for reliability and owner satisfaction in our member surveys. All have also scored well in dynamic safety tests, such as our challenging accident avoidance maneuver, and, if tested, earned passing grades in crash assessments conducted by the federal government and the insurance industry.

