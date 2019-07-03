Yourmechanic.com: What is the Most Expensive State for Car Owners?

Not only does one have to deal with regular expenses like fuel, insurance and tax – there are also less predictable costs like repairs, which are all the more inevitable if one’s annual mileage is higher.

However, with the United States of America being such a huge country, there are undoubtedly going to be some states in which these costs are larger than others.

But which states are the most expensive for car owners?

We sought to answer that question.

CLICK HERE TO REVIEW ALL THE RESULTS

Until then…

And the “Most Expensive States for Car Owners” are…