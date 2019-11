YourMechanic.com: Cheapest & costliest vehicles to keep running for a decade

As reported by Forbes.com…

According to YourMechanic.com, here are the 15 most-expensive vehicles to maintain and repair over a 10-year period:

Porsche 911 sports coupe/convertible: $19,600. BMW 640i Gran Coupe midsize sports sedan: $15,700. BMW M4 high-performance luxury sports coupe/convertible: $14,900. Lincoln MKS large luxury sedan: $14,600. Infiniti Q45 large luxury sedan: $13,900. Audi A4 Allroad quattro crossover wagon: $13,700. Porsche 718 Boxster two-seat roadster: $13,700. Audi A4 Quattro midsize luxury sedan: $12,950. Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG S compact luxury sports sedan: $12,800. Dodge Grand Caravan minivan: $12,700. Chevrolet Impala full-size sedan: $12,600. Acura TL midsize luxury sedan: $12,600. Ford Mustang sports coupe/convertible: $12,550. Subaru Forester crossover SUV: $12,450. Volkswagen Passat midsize sedan: $11,700.

According to YourMechanic.com, here are the cheapest models to maintain and repair for a decade’s ownership:

Toyota Yaris subcompact hatchback: $3,289. Toyota Corolla compact sedan/hatchback: $3,247. Toyota Camry midsize sedan: $3,499. Honda Fit subcompact hatchback: $3,673. Honda Civic compact sedan/coupe/hatchback: $3,774. Scion xB compact wagon: $3,952. Nissan Versa subcompact sedan: $3,992. Honda CR-V compact crossover SUV: $4,030. Kia Rio subcompact sedan/hatchback: $4,112. Chevrolet Spark subcompact hatchback: $4,189. Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan: $4,199. Ford Edge midsize crossover SUV: $4,293. Kia Soul subcompact wagon: $4,353. Mitsubishi Mirage subcompact sedan: $4,375. Subaru Impreza subcompact sedan/hatchback: $4,462.

