Yahoo Finance: Toyota announces 3rd Prius recall

By Yahoo Finance

In an attempt to fix electronic defects, Toyota Motor Corporation TM has announced the third recall of its Prius hybrid models. The recall follows safety claims by Toyota’s California dealer.

According to Los Angeles Times, more than 20,000 Prius owners have reported electric power system failures since the last recall in 2014. The auto company intends to expand its electric power system recall to include Prius c models manufactured in 2018.

Reportedly, in 2014, the first recall covered 800,000 Prius Hybrids vehicles in the United States, from model years 2010-2014, for inverter transistors that would abruptly shut down cars while driving. Subsequently, a second recall was announced last October. Each recall involved software updates and detection of power failure.

