Would you consider an ‘extended vehicle service contract?’ Survey says…

CONWAY, Ark., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — RoadStar Services, providing a new take on extended vehicle service contracts for car owners, today announced the results of a survey revealing the sentiment of over 1,000 car owners on extended vehicle service contracts for their vehicles.

Of note, nearly 64% of respondents would either consider purchasing an extended vehicle contract (57%) or already own one (7%).

In addition, when asked to rate options that would make them inclined to purchase an extended service plan, respondents overwhelmingly chose Roadside assistance, which was rated number one by nearly half of all respondents.

“Knowing what is valued by our customers allows us to focus on providing the right service at a realistic and reasonable price point,” said Anders Steele, VP of Communications for RoadStar Services. “Additionally we were interested to see that over half of car owners would consider purchasing an extended service contract.”

Offering the easiest, most cost-efficient and transparent vehicle service contracts in the industry, RoadStar Services’ online service contract calculator shows the exact price along with coverage details based on VIN and mileage of any vehicle.

The options for longer contracts and add-on coverages are clearly marked and competitively priced. All RoadStar Services contracts include emergency roadside service throughout the life of the vehicle service contract – a service desired by 47% of car owners.

Additional RoadStar perks include zero deductible, rental car reimbursement, coverage transferability and more.

