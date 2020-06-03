Women in Auto Care now accepting entries for 2020 Automotive Communications Awards

From Women in Auto Care

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association, is now accepting entries for the 2020 Automotive Communications Awards.

The Automotive Communications Awards are designed to recognize companies and agencies that provide automotive information to consumers and trade professionals through outstanding advertising, marketing, merchandising and effective public relations. A portion of the proceeds from award submissions goes towards providing scholarships to women entering the automotive aftermarket industry.

“The Automotive Communication Awards are the only industry awards recognizing the innovative and creative content that is being put forth across every segment of the aftermarket,” said Olivia Newton, chair, Women in Auto Care. “As agencies, business owners and marketing departments continue to find new ways to interact with consumers, the Automotive Communications Awards continue to grow in scale and diversity of award categories. This year, I am excited for Women in Auto Care to team up with industry marketing professionals who serve on the Auto Care Association’s Marketing and Communication Committee and the Automotive Communications Council to judge submissions for the over 40 award categories on deck.”

Award winners will be notified in October and will be recognized at this year’s Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas. In addition to public recognition at AAPEX, 2020 Automotive Communications Awards winners will featured in the AAPEX Express and Auto Care Insider Magazine publications.

The entry form and additional details are available on the Women in Auto Care webpage’s “Awards” tab. No entries will be accepted after Sept. 11.