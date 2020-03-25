ASA Update: White House, Senators strike deal on massive Stimulus Package

RELATED ARTICLES:
Negotiators strike deal on massive coronavirus rescue package – Politico
Senate, White House reach $2 trillion stimulus deal to blunt Coronavirus fallout – The Washington Post
White House and Senate strike a deal on $2 trillion Coronavirus stimulus bill – CNBC
White House, Senate strike deal on historic $2T coronavirus relief bill, but House support remains uncertain – FOX News
White House, Senate reach historic $2 trillion stimulus deal amid growing coronavirus fears – CNN
Coronavirus live updates: White House, Senate leaders agree on $2 trillion stimulus – USA Today
White House, Senators Strike Deal on Massive Stimulus Package – Yahoo Finance