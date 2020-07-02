White House announces first day of USMCA into force

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, July 1, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) enters into force.
More North American Auto Content: Under USMCA’s rules vehicles must be built with at least 75 percent of parts made in North America in order to qualify for zero tariffs, up from 62.5 percent under NAFTA.
Also, 40 to 45 percent of an auto will have to be made by workers earning at least $16 an hour.
Recent USTR analysis estimates that these rules will incentivize billions in new U.S. automotive investment and in new purchases of U.S.-made auto parts, and support tens of thousands of additional jobs in the U.S. automotive sector.