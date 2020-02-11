White House 2021 budget proposal: Increase for career & technical education programs included

This week the White House unveiled its 2021 fiscal year budget proposal. The $4.8 trillion proposal included a $900 million increase in funding for career and technical education (CTE) programs.

“We’re asking for new resources for career and technical education to ensure every student in America has access to skills training to help them prepare for successful careers,” U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said.

Additionally, the proposal:

Supports the Administration’s goal of ensuring every high school student in America has access to CTE programs that provide multiple, high-quality pathways to success after graduation

Includes $2 billion, an increase of $680 million, for CTE State Grants to support high-quality CTE programs in high school and postsecondary institutions and $90 million, an increase of $83 million, for CTE National Programs to support high-quality CTE programs in STEM, including computer science

Renews the President’s proposal to double the American Competitiveness and Workforce Improvement Act fee for the H-1B visa program which could generate an estimated $117 million in additional funding for the CTE State Grants program

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) provides multiple resources and educational opportunities for its members. CTE programs have helped students nationwide successfully pursue opportunities directly after high school or following a postsecondary education.

To view the press release from the U.S. Department of Education, click HERE.