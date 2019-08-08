What cars do owners drive the most? Take a look…
Full-size SUVs dominate the list of vehicles with the highest average annual mileage over 10 years.
The cars that owners drive the most annually are predominantly full-size SUVs, according to a new study by car search engine iSeeCars.com.
While the average 10-year-old-vehicle is driven 11,987 miles per year, these vehicles surpass the average annual mileage 12 to 24 percent.
iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old cars to identify the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage, which were all at least 12 percent above average.
|iSeeCars Top 13 Most-Driven Vehicles
|Rank
|Car
|Avg. Miles Per Year
|% Above Average
|1
|Chevrolet Suburban
|14,862
|24.0%
|2
|GMC Yukon XL
|14,708
|22.7%
|3
|Toyota Sequoia
|14,193
|18.4%
|4
|Honda Odyssey
|14,120
|17.8%
|5
|Chevrolet Tahoe
|14,040
|17.1%
|6
|Honda Pilot
|13,920
|16.1%
|7
|GMC Yukon
|13,755
|14.7%
|8
|Nissan Armada
|13,753
|14.7%
|9
|Ford Expedition
|13,704
|14.3%
|10
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|13,615
|13.6%
|11
|Toyota Prius
|13,534
|12.9%
|12
|Toyota Sienna
|13,442
|12.1%
|13
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|13,434
|12.1%
|Average for All Vehicles
|11,987
