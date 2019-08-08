What cars do owners drive the most? Take a look…

By Julie Blackley / iSeeCars.com

The cars that owners drive the most annually are predominantly full-size SUVs, according to a new study by car search engine iSeeCars.com.

While the average 10-year-old-vehicle is driven 11,987 miles per year, these vehicles surpass the average annual mileage 12 to 24 percent.

iSeeCars.com analyzed more than 2.3 million sales of 10-year-old cars to identify the top 13 vehicles with the highest annual mileage, which were all at least 12 percent above average.