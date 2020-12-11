WATCH NOW: Shop Owners Andy Fiffick & Bryan Gossel discuss PPP

By Madi Hawkins / ASA

WASHINGTON, D.C. – ASA spoke with Ohio shop owner Andy Fiffick and Colorado shop owner Bryan Gossel about their experiences with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and navigating their businesses through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Congress is still negotiating new economic stimulus legislation including another round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.

To write a letter to encourage your representatives to pass an economic stimulus bill with dedicated PPP funding, please click here and fill out your information.

Madi Hawkins serves as a Legislative Analyst in the Automotive Service Association’s Washington, D.C. office. She is a graduate of Vanderbilt University with a major in Public Policy Studies. Madi is originally from Austin, Texas, where she was born and raised, but now resides in Washington, D.C.