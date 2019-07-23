WATCH: Ford shows off prototype all-electric F-150 by towing more than 1 million pounds

DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– “As America’s truck leader, we prefer to let our actions speak louder than words.”

Watch as Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the Ford F-150, shows the capability of a prototype all-electric F-150 by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.1

Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market. This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year. Both electrified models will have the toughness, capability and innovation that F-150 customers have come to expect.

That’s Built Ford Tough.

1The all-electric F-150 prototype is towing far beyond any production truck’s published capacity in a one-time short event demonstration. Never tow beyond a vehicle’s towing capacities. Always consult the Owner’s Manual.

