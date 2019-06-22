Warning: Bad do-it-yourself car repairs are causing deaths

By Jessica Yun / Yahoo Finance

The consumer watchdog is warning Australians to be extra careful with do-it-yourself car repair jobs, stating that around 120 Aussies have died from DIY car repair accidents, with hundreds more hospitalized from injuries.

“Tragically, many people, including some experienced mechanics, have been crushed and killed while working under their car,” said Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Deputy Chair Mick Keogh.

