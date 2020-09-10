WalletHub: Best & worst cities for number of repair shops, likelihood of accidents, maintenance costs

From Aftermarket Matters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most Americans rely on cars to get around, as “87 percent of daily trips take place in personal vehicles,” according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. In addition, during the Covid-19 pandemic, fear of public transportation has led to more reliance on personal vehicles than usual. Due to the pandemic, 20 percent of people who don’t own a car are considering buying one.

CLICK HERE for original Aftermarket Matters story.

According to a new report released by WalletHub, a finance website, some cities are better for drivers and vehicle owners. To determine those places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 31 key indicators of driver-friendliness. Its data set ranged from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita. Below are a few of the reports findings.

Best and Worst Cities to drive in from 1 to 100 (roll mouse over)