WalletHub: 2020’s ‘Best & Worst States to Drive in’

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

By WalletHub

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic.

It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up.

But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion cost U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018, as well as an average of 97 hours of their time.

The U.S. also has three out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 18 of the worst 25 in North America.

READ MORE

Best & Worst Driving States

Overall Rank
(1 = Best)

State

Total Score

‘Cost of Ownership & Maintenance’ Rank

 ‘Traffic & Infrastructure’ Rank ‘Safety’ Rank

‘Access to Vehicles & Maintenance’ Rank
1 Iowa 64.44 9 8 31 22
2 Tennessee 63.43 1 22 35 20
3 North Carolina 62.85 8 29 21 11
4 Texas 62.51 20 41 13 2
5 Nebraska 61.89 13 7 34 32
6 Georgia 61.76 5 36 30 8
7 Virginia 61.57 2 37 32 14
8 Indiana 61.38 4 18 41 19
9 Arkansas 61.02 16 4 36 36
10 Alabama 60.82 7 14 43 25
11 Kansas 60.64 17 6 42 30
12 Kentucky 60.61 10 23 23 31
13 Illinois 60.04 35 31 7 5
14 Wisconsin 59.65 14 16 44 18
15 Florida 59.47 25 45 27 3
16 Oregon 59.33 41 12 10 23
17 Idaho 59.20 32 2 22 45
18 Louisiana 59.13 28 20 11 28
19 New York 58.75 46 38 3 4
20 Oklahoma 58.70 26 13 28 29
21 Mississippi 58.42 11 11 46 37
22 Ohio 58.22 21 26 39 7
23 New Mexico 57.79 27 3 38 44
24 South Carolina 57.57 3 25 45 27
25 Missouri 56.84 6 28 49 10
26 Maine 56.67 23 33 16 35
27 Minnesota 56.59 29 32 20 21
28 North Dakota 56.44 22 10 40 48
29 South Dakota 56.42 12 9 48 41
30 Utah 56.32 36 15 18 33
31 Arizona 55.90 37 19 24 26
32 Michigan 55.87 38 27 26 12
33 Pennsylvania 55.78 40 30 33 6
34 Delaware 55.40 15 42 15 49
35 Massachusetts 55.38 42 50 1 9
36 Vermont 55.28 33 24 14 34
37 Nevada 54.83 45 21 5 38
38 New Hampshire 54.67 24 44 12 40
39 Wyoming 54.63 30 1 47 47
40 Connecticut 54.60 47 34 2 24
41 Montana 54.58 18 5 50 43
42 Alaska 53.89 34 17 17 50
43 New Jersey 53.09 39 48 9 15
44 West Virginia 52.90 19 39 37 42
45 Maryland 51.80 31 49 25 17
46 Colorado 51.80 43 40 29 16
47 California 50.61 49 46 4 1
48 Washington 50.05 48 35 19 13
49 Rhode Island 49.75 44 47 6 46
50 Hawaii 38.77 50 43 8 39

Comments

comments

Related Posts: