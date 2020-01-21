WalletHub: 2020’s ‘Best & Worst States to Drive in’

WalletHub: Iowa ranks No. 1 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Tennessee ranks No. 2 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: North Carolina ranks No. 3 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Texas ranks No. 4 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Nebraska ranks No. 5 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Georgia ranks No. 6 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Virginia ranks No. 7 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Indiana ranks No. 8 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Arkansas ranks No. 9 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

WalletHub: Alabama ranks No. 10 in ‘Best States to Drive In’

By WalletHub

Everyone hates being stuck in traffic.

It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up.

But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion cost U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018, as well as an average of 97 hours of their time.

The U.S. also has three out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 18 of the worst 25 in North America.

Best & Worst Driving States