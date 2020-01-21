WalletHub: 2020’s ‘Best & Worst States to Drive in’
Everyone hates being stuck in traffic.
It makes you late, and causes many people’s tempers to flare up.
But it’s also quite bad for your wallet – in fact, congestion cost U.S. drivers $87 billion in 2018, as well as an average of 97 hours of their time.
The U.S. also has three out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 18 of the worst 25 in North America.
Best & Worst Driving States
|
Overall Rank
|
State
|
Total Score
|
‘Cost of Ownership & Maintenance’ Rank
|‘Traffic & Infrastructure’ Rank
|‘Safety’ Rank
|
‘Access to Vehicles & Maintenance’ Rank
|1
|Iowa
|64.44
|9
|8
|31
|22
|2
|Tennessee
|63.43
|1
|22
|35
|20
|3
|North Carolina
|62.85
|8
|29
|21
|11
|4
|Texas
|62.51
|20
|41
|13
|2
|5
|Nebraska
|61.89
|13
|7
|34
|32
|6
|Georgia
|61.76
|5
|36
|30
|8
|7
|Virginia
|61.57
|2
|37
|32
|14
|8
|Indiana
|61.38
|4
|18
|41
|19
|9
|Arkansas
|61.02
|16
|4
|36
|36
|10
|Alabama
|60.82
|7
|14
|43
|25
|11
|Kansas
|60.64
|17
|6
|42
|30
|12
|Kentucky
|60.61
|10
|23
|23
|31
|13
|Illinois
|60.04
|35
|31
|7
|5
|14
|Wisconsin
|59.65
|14
|16
|44
|18
|15
|Florida
|59.47
|25
|45
|27
|3
|16
|Oregon
|59.33
|41
|12
|10
|23
|17
|Idaho
|59.20
|32
|2
|22
|45
|18
|Louisiana
|59.13
|28
|20
|11
|28
|19
|New York
|58.75
|46
|38
|3
|4
|20
|Oklahoma
|58.70
|26
|13
|28
|29
|21
|Mississippi
|58.42
|11
|11
|46
|37
|22
|Ohio
|58.22
|21
|26
|39
|7
|23
|New Mexico
|57.79
|27
|3
|38
|44
|24
|South Carolina
|57.57
|3
|25
|45
|27
|25
|Missouri
|56.84
|6
|28
|49
|10
|26
|Maine
|56.67
|23
|33
|16
|35
|27
|Minnesota
|56.59
|29
|32
|20
|21
|28
|North Dakota
|56.44
|22
|10
|40
|48
|29
|South Dakota
|56.42
|12
|9
|48
|41
|30
|Utah
|56.32
|36
|15
|18
|33
|31
|Arizona
|55.90
|37
|19
|24
|26
|32
|Michigan
|55.87
|38
|27
|26
|12
|33
|Pennsylvania
|55.78
|40
|30
|33
|6
|34
|Delaware
|55.40
|15
|42
|15
|49
|35
|Massachusetts
|55.38
|42
|50
|1
|9
|36
|Vermont
|55.28
|33
|24
|14
|34
|37
|Nevada
|54.83
|45
|21
|5
|38
|38
|New Hampshire
|54.67
|24
|44
|12
|40
|39
|Wyoming
|54.63
|30
|1
|47
|47
|40
|Connecticut
|54.60
|47
|34
|2
|24
|41
|Montana
|54.58
|18
|5
|50
|43
|42
|Alaska
|53.89
|34
|17
|17
|50
|43
|New Jersey
|53.09
|39
|48
|9
|15
|44
|West Virginia
|52.90
|19
|39
|37
|42
|45
|Maryland
|51.80
|31
|49
|25
|17
|46
|Colorado
|51.80
|43
|40
|29
|16
|47
|California
|50.61
|49
|46
|4
|1
|48
|Washington
|50.05
|48
|35
|19
|13
|49
|Rhode Island
|49.75
|44
|47
|6
|46
|50
|Hawaii
|38.77
|50
|43
|8
|39