WalletHub: ‘2019’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in’
Source: WalletHub
By Adam McCann /
Some cities are better for those behind the wheel.
To determine those places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness.
Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.
Read on for our findings, tips and insight from a panel of experts, and a full description of our methodology.
Now, drum roll, please!
Best & Worst Cities to Drive in
|Overall Rank
(1 = Best)
|City
|Total Score
|‘Cost of Ownership & Maintenance’ Rank
|‘Traffic & Infrastructure’ Rank
|‘Safety’ Rank
|‘Access to Vehicles & Maintenance’ Rank
|1
|Raleigh, NC
|69.09
|1
|19
|8
|62
|2
|Orlando, FL
|66.26
|7
|4
|93
|4
|3
|Lincoln, NE
|66.21
|8
|35
|4
|85
|4
|Tampa, FL
|65.38
|11
|24
|70
|6
|5
|Winston-Salem, NC
|65.02
|3
|13
|32
|89
|6
|Birmingham, AL
|64.93
|2
|1
|96
|22
|7
|Corpus Christi, TX
|64.78
|14
|7
|27
|84
|8
|Boise, ID
|63.78
|35
|9
|13
|81
|9
|Charlotte, NC
|63.52
|4
|64
|43
|29
|10
|Greensboro, NC
|63.44
|6
|37
|62
|66
|11
|El Paso, TX
|63.35
|15
|44
|5
|70
|12
|Scottsdale, AZ
|63.35
|51
|2
|17
|54
|13
|Plano, TX
|63.06
|18
|26
|18
|51
|14
|Jacksonville, FL
|62.97
|9
|15
|81
|30
|15
|Atlanta, GA
|62.90
|10
|23
|88
|8
|16
|Austin, TX
|62.08
|37
|36
|35
|13
|17
|St. Petersburg, FL
|61.66
|5
|28
|80
|69
|18
|San Antonio, TX
|61.46
|22
|45
|67
|11
|19
|Durham, NC
|61.33
|13
|38
|28
|90
|20
|Laredo, TX
|60.95
|21
|58
|7
|99
|21
|Virginia Beach, VA
|60.73
|23
|71
|15
|71
|21
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|60.73
|12
|56
|37
|86
|23
|Wichita, KS
|60.51
|34
|18
|36
|87
|24
|Las Vegas, NV
|60.45
|76
|6
|47
|5
|25
|Arlington, TX
|60.31
|32
|52
|40
|27
|26
|Gilbert, AZ
|60.25
|65
|20
|3
|95
|27
|Houston, TX
|60.15
|31
|73
|66
|2
|28
|Mesa, AZ
|60.15
|57
|21
|14
|60
|29
|Dallas, TX
|60.09
|29
|55
|72
|7
|30
|Irving, TX
|60.04
|26
|53
|29
|65
|31
|Chandler, AZ
|60.03
|63
|3
|19
|94
|32
|Fort Worth, TX
|59.99
|42
|49
|49
|19
|33
|Irvine, CA
|59.75
|79
|5
|1
|32
|34
|Colorado Springs, CO
|59.66
|24
|70
|24
|64
|35
|Chesapeake, VA
|59.62
|36
|68
|11
|96
|36
|Omaha, NE
|59.46
|19
|61
|45
|48
|37
|Oklahoma City, OK
|59.42
|47
|50
|30
|40
|38
|Lubbock, TX
|59.36
|33
|8
|65
|83
|39
|Garland, TX
|59.32
|38
|47
|48
|42
|40
|Nashville, TN
|59.07
|27
|30
|71
|41
|41
|Fort Wayne, IN
|58.53
|19
|51
|56
|80
|42
|Norfolk, VA
|58.22
|17
|65
|50
|88
|43
|Tucson, AZ
|58.11
|44
|16
|79
|39
|44
|Toledo, OH
|57.93
|16
|34
|73
|82
|45
|Henderson, NV
|56.67
|87
|10
|6
|75
|46
|Louisville, KY
|56.57
|40
|60
|68
|46
|47
|Columbus, OH
|56.51
|25
|69
|76
|31
|48
|Reno, NV
|56.38
|69
|32
|23
|79
|49
|Phoenix, AZ
|56.21
|55
|29
|74
|24
|50
|Kansas City, MO
|56.06
|28
|22
|91
|72
|51
|Tulsa, OK
|55.44
|67
|39
|57
|36
|52
|Buffalo, NY
|55.11
|49
|76
|33
|76
|53
|Indianapolis, IN
|54.92
|48
|63
|78
|28
|54
|Madison, WI
|54.86
|52
|78
|10
|92
|55
|Cincinnati, OH
|54.51
|50
|54
|89
|15
|56
|St. Louis, MO
|54.37
|30
|66
|98
|10
|57
|St. Paul, MN
|53.80
|59
|77
|42
|67
|58
|Bakersfield, CA
|53.50
|75
|14
|63
|61
|59
|Aurora, CO
|53.47
|43
|88
|54
|73
|60
|Chula Vista, CA
|53.46
|98
|12
|2
|59
|61
|Pittsburgh, PA
|52.92
|58
|85
|46
|20
|62
|Anaheim, CA
|52.73
|78
|57
|31
|18
|63
|Miami, FL
|52.68
|64
|74
|95
|1
|64
|Memphis, TN
|52.68
|41
|42
|97
|58
|65
|Sacramento, CA
|52.66
|84
|41
|38
|17
|66
|San Diego, CA
|52.63
|100
|25
|9
|9
|67
|Anchorage, AK
|52.59
|45
|93
|34
|100
|68
|Glendale, AZ
|52.49
|70
|17
|75
|91
|69
|Riverside, CA
|52.41
|83
|31
|21
|50
|70
|Denver, CO
|52.39
|53
|86
|59
|33
|71
|Baton Rouge, LA
|52.30
|60
|43
|87
|49
|72
|Santa Ana, CA
|52.18
|92
|46
|20
|16
|73
|Minneapolis, MN
|52.16
|68
|79
|39
|57
|74
|Hialeah, FL
|52.03
|39
|81
|92
|38
|75
|Fremont, CA
|51.77
|86
|59
|12
|47
|76
|Albuquerque, NM
|51.59
|46
|40
|99
|44
|77
|Long Beach, CA
|51.33
|88
|62
|22
|23
|78
|North Las Vegas, NV
|51.25
|89
|11
|44
|93
|79
|Portland, OR
|51.05
|61
|72
|83
|25
|80
|Boston, MA
|49.95
|54
|92
|51
|78
|81
|Jersey City, NJ
|49.94
|56
|98
|53
|37
|82
|Fresno, CA
|49.60
|82
|27
|60
|74
|83
|New Orleans, LA
|49.35
|77
|67
|61
|77
|84
|Stockton, CA
|48.59
|80
|33
|55
|98
|85
|Cleveland, OH
|47.68
|66
|87
|90
|21
|86
|San Jose, CA
|47.54
|90
|75
|25
|68
|87
|Milwaukee, WI
|47.37
|72
|84
|77
|52
|88
|Baltimore, MD
|47.17
|62
|80
|94
|63
|89
|Chicago, IL
|46.05
|74
|99
|52
|14
|90
|San Bernardino, CA
|45.82
|99
|48
|58
|97
|91
|Honolulu, HI
|45.38
|96
|82
|26
|35
|92
|New York, NY
|45.35
|93
|100
|16
|3
|93
|Los Angeles, CA
|45.22
|94
|89
|41
|12
|94
|Seattle, WA
|44.04
|85
|91
|64
|43
|95
|Washington, DC
|43.87
|71
|95
|86
|55
|96
|Newark, NJ
|43.72
|73
|97
|84
|26
|97
|San Francisco, CA
|40.24
|97
|90
|69
|56
|98
|Philadelphia, PA
|40.00
|91
|96
|82
|34
|99
|Oakland, CA
|39.73
|95
|83
|85
|53
|100
|Detroit, MI
|37.40
|81
|94
|100
|45