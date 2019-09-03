WalletHub: ‘2019’s Best & Worst Cities to Drive in’

By Adam McCann / Financial Writer / WalletHub

Some cities are better for those behind the wheel.

To determine those places, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness.

Our data set ranges from average gas prices to annual hours in traffic congestion per auto commuter to auto-repair shops per capita.

Read on for our findings, tips and insight from a panel of experts, and a full description of our methodology.

1 MAIN FINDINGS

2 ASK THE EXPERTS

3 METHODOLOGY

Now, drum roll, please!

CLICK HERE FOR THE COMPLETE REPORT

-or-

LOOK BELOW FOR THE MAIN CHART

Best & Worst Cities to Drive in Overall Rank

(1 = Best) City Total Score ‘Cost of Ownership & Maintenance’ Rank ‘Traffic & Infrastructure’ Rank ‘Safety’ Rank ‘Access to Vehicles & Maintenance’ Rank 1 Raleigh, NC 69.09 1 19 8 62 2 Orlando, FL 66.26 7 4 93 4 3 Lincoln, NE 66.21 8 35 4 85 4 Tampa, FL 65.38 11 24 70 6 5 Winston-Salem, NC 65.02 3 13 32 89 6 Birmingham, AL 64.93 2 1 96 22 7 Corpus Christi, TX 64.78 14 7 27 84 8 Boise, ID 63.78 35 9 13 81 9 Charlotte, NC 63.52 4 64 43 29 10 Greensboro, NC 63.44 6 37 62 66 11 El Paso, TX 63.35 15 44 5 70 12 Scottsdale, AZ 63.35 51 2 17 54 13 Plano, TX 63.06 18 26 18 51 14 Jacksonville, FL 62.97 9 15 81 30 15 Atlanta, GA 62.90 10 23 88 8 16 Austin, TX 62.08 37 36 35 13 17 St. Petersburg, FL 61.66 5 28 80 69 18 San Antonio, TX 61.46 22 45 67 11 19 Durham, NC 61.33 13 38 28 90 20 Laredo, TX 60.95 21 58 7 99 21 Virginia Beach, VA 60.73 23 71 15 71 21 Lexington-Fayette, KY 60.73 12 56 37 86 23 Wichita, KS 60.51 34 18 36 87 24 Las Vegas, NV 60.45 76 6 47 5 25 Arlington, TX 60.31 32 52 40 27 26 Gilbert, AZ 60.25 65 20 3 95 27 Houston, TX 60.15 31 73 66 2 28 Mesa, AZ 60.15 57 21 14 60 29 Dallas, TX 60.09 29 55 72 7 30 Irving, TX 60.04 26 53 29 65 31 Chandler, AZ 60.03 63 3 19 94 32 Fort Worth, TX 59.99 42 49 49 19 33 Irvine, CA 59.75 79 5 1 32 34 Colorado Springs, CO 59.66 24 70 24 64 35 Chesapeake, VA 59.62 36 68 11 96 36 Omaha, NE 59.46 19 61 45 48 37 Oklahoma City, OK 59.42 47 50 30 40 38 Lubbock, TX 59.36 33 8 65 83 39 Garland, TX 59.32 38 47 48 42 40 Nashville, TN 59.07 27 30 71 41 41 Fort Wayne, IN 58.53 19 51 56 80 42 Norfolk, VA 58.22 17 65 50 88 43 Tucson, AZ 58.11 44 16 79 39 44 Toledo, OH 57.93 16 34 73 82 45 Henderson, NV 56.67 87 10 6 75 46 Louisville, KY 56.57 40 60 68 46 47 Columbus, OH 56.51 25 69 76 31 48 Reno, NV 56.38 69 32 23 79 49 Phoenix, AZ 56.21 55 29 74 24 50 Kansas City, MO 56.06 28 22 91 72 51 Tulsa, OK 55.44 67 39 57 36 52 Buffalo, NY 55.11 49 76 33 76 53 Indianapolis, IN 54.92 48 63 78 28 54 Madison, WI 54.86 52 78 10 92 55 Cincinnati, OH 54.51 50 54 89 15 56 St. Louis, MO 54.37 30 66 98 10 57 St. Paul, MN 53.80 59 77 42 67 58 Bakersfield, CA 53.50 75 14 63 61 59 Aurora, CO 53.47 43 88 54 73 60 Chula Vista, CA 53.46 98 12 2 59 61 Pittsburgh, PA 52.92 58 85 46 20 62 Anaheim, CA 52.73 78 57 31 18 63 Miami, FL 52.68 64 74 95 1 64 Memphis, TN 52.68 41 42 97 58 65 Sacramento, CA 52.66 84 41 38 17 66 San Diego, CA 52.63 100 25 9 9 67 Anchorage, AK 52.59 45 93 34 100 68 Glendale, AZ 52.49 70 17 75 91 69 Riverside, CA 52.41 83 31 21 50 70 Denver, CO 52.39 53 86 59 33 71 Baton Rouge, LA 52.30 60 43 87 49 72 Santa Ana, CA 52.18 92 46 20 16 73 Minneapolis, MN 52.16 68 79 39 57 74 Hialeah, FL 52.03 39 81 92 38 75 Fremont, CA 51.77 86 59 12 47 76 Albuquerque, NM 51.59 46 40 99 44 77 Long Beach, CA 51.33 88 62 22 23 78 North Las Vegas, NV 51.25 89 11 44 93 79 Portland, OR 51.05 61 72 83 25 80 Boston, MA 49.95 54 92 51 78 81 Jersey City, NJ 49.94 56 98 53 37 82 Fresno, CA 49.60 82 27 60 74 83 New Orleans, LA 49.35 77 67 61 77 84 Stockton, CA 48.59 80 33 55 98 85 Cleveland, OH 47.68 66 87 90 21 86 San Jose, CA 47.54 90 75 25 68 87 Milwaukee, WI 47.37 72 84 77 52 88 Baltimore, MD 47.17 62 80 94 63 89 Chicago, IL 46.05 74 99 52 14 90 San Bernardino, CA 45.82 99 48 58 97 91 Honolulu, HI 45.38 96 82 26 35 92 New York, NY 45.35 93 100 16 3 93 Los Angeles, CA 45.22 94 89 41 12 94 Seattle, WA 44.04 85 91 64 43 95 Washington, DC 43.87 71 95 86 55 96 Newark, NJ 43.72 73 97 84 26 97 San Francisco, CA 40.24 97 90 69 56 98 Philadelphia, PA 40.00 91 96 82 34 99 Oakland, CA 39.73 95 83 85 53 100 Detroit, MI 37.40 81 94 100 45

Comments

comments