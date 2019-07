By Chattanooga Times Free Press

Volkswagen Group of America is recalling 662,185 Chattanooga-made Atlas SUV and Passat sedans because a part disabling the adjustment to the exterior headlights’ horizontal aim may not have been installed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall involves certain 2012-2020 Volkswagen Passat and 2018-2019 Atlas vehicles.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE