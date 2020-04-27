Virginia governor signs Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Program legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – April 27, 2020 – Earlier this year, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) unveiled plans to eliminate the state’s motor vehicle safety inspection program.

Northam said, “data shows that there is no connection between highway safety and these inspections. That’s why 35 other states don’t have them.”

In the final language of House Bill (HB) 1414 that was sent to Northam’s desk, however, the periodic motor vehicle safety inspection program remains in place.

The bill states, “Motor vehicles, trailers, and semitrailers required to be inspected pursuant to the provisions of § 46.2-1157 shall be reinspected within 12 months of the month of the first inspection and at least once every 12 months thereafter.”

ASA has been a longtime advocate of state vehicle safety inspections and believes these programs prove to benefit the motoring public. Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician can identify and repair most safety issues arising from normal wear and tear on the vehicle.

The bill will go into effect July 1, 2020.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Northam issued an executive directive suspending the enforcement of the Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection Program from March 12, 2020, to July 31, 2020.

To read the complete executive directive, click here.

About ASA

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.