By Josh Cozine / Richmond BizSense

Nathan Roady has long been a fan of restoring old things to their former glory.

An old building in Ashland is the latest beneficiary of that pastime.

Roady and his family last month held the grand opening of their Ashland Garage, a new auto repair shop that’s taken over what was a rundown former Tuffy’s location at 111 Washington Highway.

