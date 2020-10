HOUSTON — The Tekmetric Index (TM-500) collects data from 500 auto repair shops, a sample of Tekmetric users across the United States. TM-500 monitors economical trends to show how the industry is performing as a whole.

Below are last week’s trends in car counts and AROs by region.

Last week’s average car count was 80, and as high as more than 88 with a low at nearly 46.