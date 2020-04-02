Video: Company uses unmanned vehicles to ‘reduce’ Coronavirus spread

A release says RoboSense has cooperated with Neolix, Alibaba’s Cainiao Robotics, Unity Drive Innovation, Zhen Robotics and others on unmanned vehicles and robots to “deliver goods, disinfecting and cleaning streets to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus.”

“RoboSense LiDAR provides these robots with perception ability that outperforms human eyes, the embedded AI perception algorithm outputs real-time semantic-level structural environmental information makes them even faster and easier to complete the tasks for human,” a company email said.

