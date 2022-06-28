Video: Building Your Shop’s Culture

Elite Worldwide produces videos dedicated to excellent one-on-one coaching by some of the nation’s top shop owners.

In this quick video, Elite Business Development Coach Chris Monroe talks about how taking your employees to one on one lunches a few times a year can have a significant effect on building your shop’s culture.

Transcription:

“I want to share a tip with you to help build your culture in your business. Go have lunch with each one of your team members. Do it in a consecutive pattern, run it over three or four weeks. Take a couple of days out of the week. Invite somebody from the shop to go have lunch and do nothing more than listen. Ask questions, find out what’s going on in their life. Do this a couple times a year. It’s amazing what you will learn. It’s amazing that you may need to make some adjustments in your shop. It gives your employees a time to have some one on one time with you and enjoy a bite of lunch.”

