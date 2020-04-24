Very Helpful: SBA list of active PPP lenders, organized by state (COVID-19)

From the Small Business Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) now maintains an online list of active Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) lenders, organized by state.

Please visit https://www.sba.gov/document/support–paycheck-protection-program-participating-lenders or click on the link below to view the list of PPP lenders (downloadable as a PDF).

For information about all of SBA’s Coronavirus/COVID-19 relief options, please visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options.

As a reminder, one-on-one small business coaching is available at NO COST via telephone and/or video chat through SBA’s trusted network of resource providers. Please refer to the 2020 Washington Metropolitan Area Small Business Resource Guide at https://www.sba.gov/sites/default/files/files/resourceguide_3106.pdf (pages 10-12) for additional details and contact information.