Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act reintroduced

By William Clavey / gmauthority.com

Connecticut and Massachusetts Senators Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey have reintroduced the “Used Car Safety Recall Repair Act,” which would force dealerships to fix any outstanding safety recalls before selling a used vehicle.

In the past, dealers could legally sell used cars that had been recalled without necessarily performing the repair. As a matter of fact, General Motors, along with other carmakers, were called out by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the past for selling certified pre-owned vehicles with un-repaired safety recalls.

