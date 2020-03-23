Update: More states include auto repair as ‘Essential Businesses’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan enacted an emergency order to close all non-essential businesses across the state.

The order requires “the closure of anything” that isn’t included in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce memorandum, which includes automotive repair maintenance facilities as recommended essential critical infrastructure workforce.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam also announced a statewide order to close all non-essential businesses. Northam includes automotive repair facilities as an essential business.

Previous story:

Delaware Gov. John Carney announced a “Stay at Home” order and a list of all essential and non-essential businesses. The list includes automotive repair and maintenance.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced “Stay at Home” orders as well, citing the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce memorandum, which includes automotive repair maintenance facilities as recommended essential critical infrastructure workforce.

